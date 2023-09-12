TN poultry farmers to export eggs to Sri Lanka under Bay of Bengal initiative

The poultry farmers of Namakkal in Tamil Nadu are gearing up to export eggs to Sri Lanka under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The Tamil Nadu poultry farmers will be part of a 350 crore initiative from the Union government to support Sri Lanka tide over the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka was facing an unprecedented economic crisis and shortage of poultry feed. This has led to a shortage in the eggs and an egg was costing Indian Rs 16 (Sri Lankan Rupees 65). The rate of egg has now come down to Rs 13 at present.

The Sri Lankan cabinet has approved the proposal to import 90 million chicken eggs per month to bring the prices of eggs down in the island nation.

The BIMSTEC has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sri Lankan State Trading Corporation for supply of onions, red chilies, pulses and chemicals to the island nation.