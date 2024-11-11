Live
- Shweta Pandey: Revolutionizing HR through Digital Transformation
- UP CM rallies support for BJP in Jharkhand, warns against divisive politics
- JUST CORSECA Introduces Sleek Soundbar, Smartwatches, and Power Bank, Blending Style with Advanced Technology
- Revolutionizing Healthcare Management: Gokul Ramadoss’s Cloud-Based Innovations Streamline Medicare and Medicaid
- PM Modi interacts with BJP booth workers, vows to free Jharkhand from graft
- Enhancing Multi-Cloud Resilience: Innovations in Cloud Architecture and Reliability
- Ways to Detox Your Skin After Late-Night Festive Parties
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Spare Parts for DIY Repairs in Select Regions
- Tata Motors Q2 FY25 Results: Revenue Drops, Shares Rise on Optimistic Outlook
- Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Auspicious Wedding Dates for the Upcoming Season
Just In
Tokyo stocks end mixed amid caution before Japan PM vote
Tokyo stocks ended mixed on Monday amid a risk-off mood as Japan's lower house held a runoff vote to choose the Prime Minister for the first time in three decades.
Tokyo : Tokyo stocks ended mixed on Monday amid a risk-off mood as Japan's lower house held a runoff vote to choose the Prime Minister for the first time in three decades.
Leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba was re-elected as the country's Prime Minister on Monday after securing the most votes in both houses of the Japanese Diet.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 32.95 points, or 0.08 per cent, from Friday at 39,533.32, reports Xinhua news agency.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 2.47 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 2,739.68.
On the stock market, the benchmark Nikkei initially tracked gains on all-time Wall Street highs late last week. But it was mostly directionless amid a cautious mood as the prime ministerial vote went to a runoff for the first time in 30 years after the ruling coalition lost its majority in the powerful House of Representatives in the general election last month.
Meanwhile, disappointing earnings results released by some Japanese firms Friday also dampened sentiment, analysts said.