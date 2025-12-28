Top 10 coworking operators hold 2/3rd workspace stock: Vestian

India’s top seven cities have nearly 1,400 coworking centres, with 10 big operators holding two-thirds of the total 82 million square feet of flexible managed workspaces, according to Vestian.

Real estate consultant Vestian’s latest report also highlighted that more than 475 coworking centres currently host Global Capability Centres (GCCs) bases. “As India’s GCC landscape continues to evolve, flexible space operators will remain indispensable partners, offering flexibility, faster speed to market, and enterprise-grade infrastructure that global companies require, to scale efficiently in a highly competitive market,” said Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian.

The report did not mention the names of the top 10 flexible space operators. WeWork India, Smartworks, Awfis and IndiQube Spaces are already listed on stock exchanges. Other major players are The Executive Centre, Incuspaze, Simpliwork Offices, Table Space, Urban Vault, 91Springboard, Spring House Workspaces, BHIVE Workspace, 315Work Avenue, The Office Pass and Hanto Workspaces.