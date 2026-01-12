Top-7 firms’ mcap erodes by Rs 3.63L cr

New Delhi: Thecombined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 3,63,412.18 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard, amid a bearish trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 2,185.77 points or 2.54 per cent. “Indian equity markets ended last week on a negative note, reflecting heightened risk aversion triggered by renewed US tariff threats and rising geopolitical tensions,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro faced erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.