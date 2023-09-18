Top-9 stocks add Rs 1.80 trn to mcap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms rallied by Rs1,80,788.99 crore last week, amid an overall buoyant trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,239.72 points or 1.86 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied for the 11th day running on Friday. The 30-share BSE benchmark had jumped 319.63 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at a record closing of 67,838.63 on Friday.

During the day, it rallied 408.23 points or 0.60 per cent to hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 67,927.23. Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only laggard from the top-10 pack. The list of winners had Reliance Industries Limited, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 57,300.75 crore to Rs 13,17,203.61 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.