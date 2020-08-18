TopSocial India with 10K influencers milestone is perfect partner for brands 

Gurgaon: TopSocial, India's first technology-driven open market for influencer marketing, celebrates 10,000 Influencers on board. TopSocial is an integrated marketing company with 100% verified profiles of celebrities, key opinion leaders and influencers.

With 10,000 influencer sign-ups and 200+ brand sign-ups, TopSocial has become one of the most prominent agencies to benefit both the parties; the influencer and the brand. In a time, span of just 2 years, they have built the trust of various brands like TECNO India, Amway, Cars24, Vista Rooms, TikTok, Likee, and dating apps like Tan Tan. These partners helped TopSocial's ecosystem to grow up to 10,000 sign-ups.

In the Influencer marketing ecosystem, reaching out to millions of followers for brand awareness on a cost per post model has been one of the key industry practices. The brand, CARS24, with the help of TopSocial India, forayed into influencer marketing on a fixed and variable model to drive brand awareness and incremental business in terms of footfalls at the stores.

Kartik Kala, Business Head, TopSocial, said, "At TopSocial India, we're glad to be associated with 10000+ talented and versatile influencers. We are democratising the influencer marketing space, enabling influencers of varied genres to collaborate with brands from their niche. With our content-first approach, we aim to provide influencers with the needed creative liberty and collectively build engaging content for the audience".

As a part of the world where content creators, or popularly known as ''Influencers", have become very important for a brand to market their product, it has become extremely difficult to understand the influencer space and choose the right influencer for the right brand. With each step, TopSocial has become the one-stop solution for both brands and influencers to build the right partnership. Some of the many top influencers to have worked with TopSocial are Ranveer Brar, Mridul Madhok, Kritika Khurana, Curly Tales, Fotty Seven, Shruti Seth and Tejas Dhoke.

Saahir Ebrahim, General Manager Marketing at CARS24, said, "At CARS24, we wanted to challenge industry practices and bring some novelty. For the amount we have invested via this approach, we have managed to achieve a reduction of 60% within our cost per footfall for this particular marketing channel. Top Social has been a key partner, helping us drive growth via this disruptive approach towards influencer marketing".

One of the many recent campaigns was created for the brand Amway to promote its Artistry Intensive Skincare Advanced Vitamin C+ HA Formula. To connect with the audience on a personal level and to create a buzz across social media platforms, TopSocial India leveraged the use of influencer marketing across the categories of Lifestyle, Travel, Beauty and Makeup.

"I have been associated with TopSocial for a long time now and the journey has been amazing. Even our last campaign for Amway Artistry, like always, was amazing and extremely smooth. Cheers to the growing family of TopSocial," said Kritika Khurana, The Boho Girl.