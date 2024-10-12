Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition’

Reinforcing its legacy of innovation and customer-centric approach, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition’, featuring exclusive Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package. This latest addition to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder line-up comes with 13 specially designed TGA, further enhancing the dynamic and premium driving experience.

· Exterior Chrome and Ornamental Accessories: Mudflap, Door Visor (Premium with SS Insert), Front and Rear Bumper Garnish, Head Lamp Garnish, Hood Emblem, Body Cladding, Fender Garnish, Rear Door Lid Garnish, and Door Chrome Handle

· Interior Premium and Advanced Accessories: All-Weather 3D Floormat, Leg Room Lamp, and a Digital Video Recorder

Since its debut in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has carved a special place in the hearts of the consumers across the country, with its cutting-edge technology, dynamic performance, and best-in-class fuel efficiency. Its bold and sophisticated styling, combined with Toyota’s renowned global SUV lineage, has made it one of the most sought-after models in the B-SUV segment. With ever growing customer demand and overwhelming acceptance across the nation, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to be a preferred choice for customers seeking a more sustainable driving option without compromising on the performance or the comfort.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition will offer a range of premium enhancements with the TGA Package, designed to further accentuate the vehicle’s aesthetics and convenience. This package with 13 accessories is specifically selected to give a refined premium look to both the exterior and interior of the vehicle. This exclusive package is available for the V and G grades of both the Neo Drive and Hybrid variants, providing wider choices to diverse customers.



Commenting on the introduction, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Ever since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a symbol of TKM’s commitment to providing sustainable mobility and has gained enormous popularity with high customer satisfaction. The growing demand and positive reception have encouraged us to continually enhance our offerings. Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering an array of products and services.



With the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition featuring the exclusive TGA Package, we aim to deliver a more personalized and premium driving experience for our customers, while providing the legendary performance and efficiency that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is known for. What makes it an even greater value proposition is that the SUV is backed by renowned Toyota value-added services specially designed with Indian customers in mind. Furthermore, during this festive period, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition comes with a complimentary package, delivering happiness to our valued customers”.

As part of this special launch, TKM is offering a complimentary package worth ₹50,817 for the customers opting for Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition made available at dealerships across India until 31st October 2024. All TGAs will be fitted by certified Toyota technicians across dealerships, ensuring the highest quality standards and customer satisfaction. Further, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition is complemented by an array of value-added services such as Extended Warranty & Toyota Genuine Accessories, focusing on affordability and flexibility that will be beneficial to the customers.

Bookings are open across all Toyota dealerships. Customers can either book the car online https://www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking/ or visit their nearest Toyota dealership.








