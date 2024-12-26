Toyota Kirloskar Motor Unveils “Happier Paths Together” – A Corporate Campaign Championing Happiness for All

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is thrilled to introduce the launch of its new corporate campaign, "Happier Paths Together" which embodies the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainable progress, societal betterment, and advanced mobility solutions. This new campaign is set to become the cornerstone of TKM’s long-term strategic direction, driving impactful communication and meaningful people centric outreaches

The essence of "Happier Paths Together":

Rooted in the ethos of "Happiness for All," the "Happier Paths Together" campaign reflects TKM’s dedication to fostering a greener, more inclusive tomorrow. This holistic campaign goes beyond the company’s product strategy thus laying emphasis on the importance of achieving sustainable growth with a multi-pathway approach and promoting societal wellbeing.

The campaign will revolve around three key themes:

Multi-Pathway Technology: Offering customers the choice of various vehicle powertrain technologies to cater to varied needs.

Carbon Neutrality: Driving innovation across value chain to minimize environmental impact

Training and Social Programs: Empowering communities through skill development and societal upliftment.

Designed as a multi-year initiative, "Happier Paths Together" integrates these strategic pillars across TKM’s operations, illustrating its unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.

Showcasing the Vision at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:

Building on the campaign’s foundation, TKM is set to bring its vision to life at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) 2025, slated to take place from 17th to 22nd January 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. While "Happier Paths Together" serves as the campaign’s overarching narrative, BMGE 2025 provides the perfect platform to spotlight its practical applications through groundbreaking mobility solutions and community-driven initiatives.

At the event, Toyota is expected to showcase a number of advanced technologies which includes Self Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) and Flexi-Fuel Self Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV). This diversified approach ensures that customers with diverse needs from across different geographies and lifestyles are enabled access to varied technological options thus ensuring seamless transition to cleaner, more sustainable mobility options.

Furthermore, the company’s participation also aims at showcasing its enhanced commitment to society with the creation of a scalable societal intervention in the critical areas of safety, skilling, education and community programs all linked towards its long-term strategy of contributing national goals.

Announcing the new campaign and confirming participation, Mr. Sabari Manohar - Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are excited to announce our new corporate campaign of “Happier Paths Together”. Each of the initiatives under the campaign represents a step forward in our mission to manifesting Happiness for All.

As we intensify our journey toward becoming a mobility company, our participation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will embody Toyota's broader mission in India. This extends beyond advanced technologies to encompass sustainable practices across our manufacturing processes, supply chain operations, and dealer networks. Join us in shaping "Happier Paths Together" and explore Toyota’s transformative journey at BMGE 2025. We look forward to welcome all to our pavilion.”