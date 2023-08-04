Live
- Poor should be given houses in their respective areas, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
Toyota launches Vellfire hybrid electric vehicle
Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched Vellfire, a luxurious self-charging strong hybrid electric car. According to Toyota, the vehicle offers comfort, sophistication, and performance in the Indian automotive landscape.
Toyota said studies have shown strong hybrid electric vehicles can run 40 per cent of distance and 60 per cent of time on electric or zero emission mode with engine off. Vellfire ensures low fuel consumption and carbon footprints, the company said. The new Vellfire is powered by a 193hp, 240Nm, 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT.
