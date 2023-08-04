Toyota launches Vellfire hybrid electric vehicle

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched Vellfire, a luxurious self-charging strong hybrid electric car. According to Toyota, the vehicle offers comfort, sophistication, and performance in the Indian automotive landscape.

Toyota said studies have shown strong hybrid electric vehicles can run 40 per cent of distance and 60 per cent of time on electric or zero emission mode with engine off. Vellfire ensures low fuel consumption and carbon footprints, the company said. The new Vellfire is powered by a 193hp, 240Nm, 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT.

