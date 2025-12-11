TRAI Assesses Network Quality Across Eluru City and their adjoining areas in the State of AP
- Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released its Independent Drive Test (IDT) findings for the State of Andhra Pradesh under Andhra Pradesh Licensed Service Area (LSA), covering extensive city routes of Eluru City in the month of November 2025. The drive tests conducted under the supervision of the TRAI Regional Office, Hyderabad, were designed to capture real-world mobile network performance across diverse usage environments- Urban Zones, Institutional Hotspots, rural residential areas etc.
Between 11th November 2025 to 13th November 2025, TRAI teams conducted detailed tests for 348.6 Kms Eluru City drive test, and 8 Hotspot locations. Technologies evaluated included 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, reflecting the service experience of users across multiple handset capabilities. The findings of the IDT have been intimated to all the TSPs concerned.
Key Parameters Assessed:
a) Voice Services: Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR), Drop Call Rate (DCR), Call Setup Time, Call Silence Rate, Speech Quality (MOS), Coverage.
b) Data Services: Download/Upload Throughput, Latency, Jitter, Packet Drop Rate, and Video Streaming Delay.
The overall mobile network performance in Eluru city and surrounding areas is summarized below:
CSSR: Call Setup Success Rate (in %), CST: Call Setup Time (in seconds), DCR: Drop Call Rate (in %) & MOS: Mean Opinion Score.
Summary-Voice services
Call Setup Success Rate: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have 100.00%, 92.84%, 100.00% and 96.90%, call setup success rate respectively in Auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G).
Call Setup Time: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL & VIL have call setup time of 0.95, 2.42, 0.73 and 0.70 seconds respectively in Auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G).
Drop Call Rate: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have drop call rate 0.00%, 1.80%, 0.24% and 0.00% respectively in Auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G).
Call Silence/Mute Rate: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have silence call rate 0.00%, 3.85%, 0.00% and 0.64% respectively in packet switched network (4G/5G).
Mean Opinion Score (MOS): Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have average MOS of 3.98, 2.56, 3.87 and 3.84 respectively.
Poor Signal strength: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have been observed 3.42%, 20.12%, 4.11%, 14% respectively for the route covered in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G)
Summary-Data services
Data Download performance (Overall): Average download speed of Airtel (5G/4G) is 151.23 Mbps, BSNL (4G/3G/2G) is 6.20 Mbps, RJIL (5G/4G) is 250.84 Mbps and VIL (4G/2G) is 22.87 Mbps.
Data Upload performance (Overall): Average upload speed of Airtel (5G/4G) is 21.61 Mbps, BSNL (4G/3G/2G) is 4.89 Mbps, RJIL (5G/4G) is 20.45 Mbps and VIL (4G/2G) is 4.85 Mbps.
Latency (Overall): Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL 50th percentile latency is 45.12 ms, 41.87 ms, 23.21 ms, 57.05 ms respectively.
Data performance - Hotspots (in Mbps):
Airtel- 4G D/L: 24.68 4G U/L: 10.94
5G D/L: 131.67 5G U/L: 24.45
BSNL- 4G D/L: 5.91 4G U/L: 12.70
RJIL- 4G D/L: 51.37 4G U/L: 9.11
5G D/L: 315.86 5G U/L: 21.59
VIL- 4G D/L: 21.18 4G U/L: 5.87
Note- “D/L” Download speed, “U/L” Upload speed
In Eluru City, the assessment included the areas nearby Near by Narsapur, Dagguluru, Bhimavaram, Pippara, Tadepalligudem, Gundugolanu, Jangareddigudem, Chintalapudi, Lingapalem, Vijayari, Denduluru, Pangidigudem, Kamavarapu, Kaikaluru, Kalidindi and Mogalturu etc.
TRAI also evaluated real-world conditions at 1.APSRTC Bus Stand, Narsapuram, 2.Collector Office, Eluru, 3.C.R. Reddy College of Engineering, Eluru, 4.Eluru Bus Station, 5.Eluru Railway Station, 6.Govt. Hospital, Eluru, 7.Jangareddygudem Bus Stand, 8.Somaramam Sri Someswara Swamy Temple.
The tests were conducted using TRAI suggested equipment and standardised protocols in real-time environments. The detailed report is available at TRAI website www.trai.gov.in.