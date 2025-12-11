TRAI Assesses Network Quality Across Eluru City and their adjoining areas in the State of AP

Summary-Voice services Call Setup Success Rate: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have 100.00%, 92.84%, 100.00% and 96.90%, call setup success rate respectively in Auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G). Call Setup Time: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL & VIL have call setup time of 0.95, 2.42, 0.73 and 0.70 seconds respectively in Auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G). Drop Call Rate: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have drop call rate 0.00%, 1.80%, 0.24% and 0.00% respectively in Auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G). Call Silence/Mute Rate: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have silence call rate 0.00%, 3.85%, 0.00% and 0.64% respectively in packet switched network (4G/5G). Mean Opinion Score (MOS): Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have average MOS of 3.98, 2.56, 3.87 and 3.84 respectively. Poor Signal strength: Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL have been observed 3.42%, 20.12%, 4.11%, 14% respectively for the route covered in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G)

Summary-Data services Data Download performance (Overall): Average download speed of Airtel (5G/4G) is 151.23 Mbps, BSNL (4G/3G/2G) is 6.20 Mbps, RJIL (5G/4G) is 250.84 Mbps and VIL (4G/2G) is 22.87 Mbps. Data Upload performance (Overall): Average upload speed of Airtel (5G/4G) is 21.61 Mbps, BSNL (4G/3G/2G) is 4.89 Mbps, RJIL (5G/4G) is 20.45 Mbps and VIL (4G/2G) is 4.85 Mbps. Latency (Overall): Airtel, BSNL, RJIL and VIL 50th percentile latency is 45.12 ms, 41.87 ms, 23.21 ms, 57.05 ms respectively. Data performance - Hotspots (in Mbps): Airtel- 4G D/L: 24.68 4G U/L: 10.94 5G D/L: 131.67 5G U/L: 24.45 BSNL- 4G D/L: 5.91 4G U/L: 12.70 RJIL- 4G D/L: 51.37 4G U/L: 9.11 5G D/L: 315.86 5G U/L: 21.59 VIL- 4G D/L: 21.18 4G U/L: 5.87 Note- “D/L” Download speed, “U/L” Upload speed