Transforming Healthcare Supply Chains Through Technology

Sandeep Shenoy Karanchery Sundaresan, a San Antonio-based Healthcare ERP Application Specialist, has spent more than 15 years reimagining how technology can transform healthcare supply chains across India, UAE, and the USA. With a solid foundation in Computer Science Engineering from Annamalai University, India, and an MBA in Supply Chain & Operations from Southern New Hampshire University, USA, Sandeep has cultivated a career at the intersection of technical mastery and strategic foresight.

“Technology should be an enabler, not just a tool,” says Sandeep. “When it comes to healthcare, supply chain efficiency directly affects patient care. That’s what drives me.”

Specialising in Oracle EBS, Oracle Fusion Cloud, and Kinaxis RapidResponse, Sandeep has led the integration of emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and IoT into critical healthcare operations. His work has automated procurement processes, optimised inventory forecasting, and reduced manual intervention by 70%. Through SupplyAI integration in Kinaxis, he has enabled real-time scenario planning, cutting stock-out risks by 40%.

Sandeep’s focus on transparency and compliance is equally notable. “In healthcare, innovation must walk hand-in-hand with regulation,” he explains. His Blockchain-based frameworks have enhanced traceability, reducing counterfeit medical devices by 30% and automating compliance with electronic records like eDHR and eNCR.

IoT-enabled asset tracking and real-time visibility have become hallmarks of his approach, helping reduce inventory discrepancies by 25%. He has also led large-scale EDI and XML integrations that slashed procurement cycle times by 70%, fostering seamless collaboration with key suppliers.

Sandeep’s implementation philosophy is grounded in methodical execution. Combining Agile and Waterfall methodologies, he ensures each project is rooted in business needs, backed by structured governance, and driven by stakeholder alignment. “ERP success isn’t just technical—it’s about change management,” he emphasises.

That mindset extends to post-go-live adoption, where he closely monitors user engagement, trains diverse teams, and empowers “change champions” to sustain transformation from within. “Transformation doesn’t end at go-live. It begins there,” he notes.

Recognised with a Value Award for Excellence in Supply Chain Automation, Sandeep also holds certifications in Oracle SCM, Kinaxis Demand Planning, Power BI, and AI and Blockchain for Enterprise Applications. His vision for the future is bold yet grounded: “AI and predictive analytics will make supply chains self-optimising. Blockchain will secure them. IoT will keep them agile. And together, they will redefine healthcare.”

Sandeep Shenoy Karanchery Sundaresan is not just advancing technology—he’s reshaping how healthcare organisations think about efficiency, compliance, and care delivery in a digital age.