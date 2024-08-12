Truly captivating: Gautam Adani after hosting British Envoy to India

Ahmedabad : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Monday that he was honoured to host Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, and her sharp take on the “ever-evolving global landscape is truly captivating”.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani mentioned about the meeting with the British envoy.

“Her sharp, insightful take on the ever-evolving global landscape is truly captivating! It was equally inspiring to see her engage with our 2nd batch of Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees destined for the UK’s leading universities,” said the Adani Group CEO.

“The Adani Group is thrilled to support these brilliant minds as they help drive forward the AI ambitions for both India and the UK,” Gautam Adani noted.

The Chairman of the Adani Group in May met Cameron and wished her the best in continuing to enhance relations between the two countries.



In a post on X, Gautam Adani said that it was “fascinating to learn about a wide set of topics ranging from her tenure across the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to cybersecurity, the future of nuclear and so much more”.

"We wish her the best in her pivotal role to continue to enhance India-UK relations," he said.

Appointed as British High Commissioner to India in succession to Alex Ellis, Cameron is the UK’s first woman envoy to the country.

The Adani Group is offering up to five awards for applicants from India wishing to study a Chevening eligible degree equivalent to a reputed UK second-class honours degree.

According to the Group, “We wish to promote artificial intelligence and machine learning in India. Supporting future leaders will help in building and developing the AI-ML ecosystem in India.”

The Adani Group further said that “we want to lead the revolution that will transform India into the technology centre of the world. This will be possible only if we help the next generation get a world class education and use it to make the world a better place to live in".

The Adani Family has committed over $7 billion to developing education, healthcare, and skill development in rural India, according to the Chevening website.