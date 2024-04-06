Live
Trust Mutual Fund launches NFO
Hyderabad: Trust Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its new product TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund. The NFO opened on 5 April and will close on 19 April, the fund will be benchmarked to the Nifty 500 TRI Index.
The fund will invest 65 per cent to 100 per cent of its corpus dynamically into Indian equity and equity-related instruments across various market capitalizations. Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust MF, said: “The launch of TrustMF Flexi Cap fund marks our entry into the world of retail investors. This open-ended dynamic equity scheme offers investors the opportunity to invest across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks.”
