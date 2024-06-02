After intense curiosity, exit poll results cause more confusion

Tirupati : This Saturday generated significant curiosity among the people as they eagerly awaited the evening release of exit poll results.

More than the candidates and political parties, it was the general populace that was most anxious to get a preliminary glimpse into the electoral outcomes.

Morning walkers, shoppers at Rythu Bazaar, market-goers, and many others were seen discussing the potential trends in the exit poll results. Many expressed scepticism about the reliability of these polls, referring to past inaccuracies. TV debates on the credibility of exit polls garnered much attention, but viewers remained divided after hearing the varied opinions.

Crowds gathered around television screens, filled with hope and anxiety, while social media buzzed with election-related speculation and trending hashtags. “It’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” commented a petty trader watching the debates on his mobile phone.

At 6.30 pm, when the results were announced, social media platforms quickly posted their favoured survey results, adding to the confusion. The exit polls only deepened the uncertainty, with many people doubting their credibility, suspecting that political parties had influenced the exit polls just as they had the pre-poll surveys.



There was widespread speculation about large-scale betting on the election results in Tirupati and other constituencies. Punters became tense as the ambiguity of the various poll results left them uncertain. Social media was soon flooded with memes mocking the inconsistency of the exit polls, highlighting the public’s frustration with their lack of uniformity.

