Live
- Cong, BJP sure of double-digit
- Modi’s ‘400 Par’ or Kharge’s ‘295’: All eyes on Lok Sabha poll results today
- Strong security for counting process : SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
- Delhi court dismisses bail plea of accused in New Born Baby Care Hospital fire case
- French Open: De Minaur rallies past Medvedev, first Australian to reach QF since 2004
- LS polls: All set for counting on Tuesday amid Exit Poll projections of PM Modi’s third term
- Stage set for counting of votes in Andhra Assembly, LS polls
- K’taka: Candidates submit nominations for Upper House seats
- Police Arrest Individual for Hate Messages in Mangaluru
- 'It ain't over till its over', political parties' common advice to counting agents in Bengal
Just In
After intense curiosity, exit poll results cause more confusion
- More than the candidates and political parties, it was the common people who were more anxious to learn about the possible outcomes
- Social media was flooded with memes mocking the inconsistency of the exit polls
Tirupati : This Saturday generated significant curiosity among the people as they eagerly awaited the evening release of exit poll results.
More than the candidates and political parties, it was the general populace that was most anxious to get a preliminary glimpse into the electoral outcomes.
Morning walkers, shoppers at Rythu Bazaar, market-goers, and many others were seen discussing the potential trends in the exit poll results. Many expressed scepticism about the reliability of these polls, referring to past inaccuracies. TV debates on the credibility of exit polls garnered much attention, but viewers remained divided after hearing the varied opinions.
Crowds gathered around television screens, filled with hope and anxiety, while social media buzzed with election-related speculation and trending hashtags. “It’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” commented a petty trader watching the debates on his mobile phone.
At 6.30 pm, when the results were announced, social media platforms quickly posted their favoured survey results, adding to the confusion. The exit polls only deepened the uncertainty, with many people doubting their credibility, suspecting that political parties had influenced the exit polls just as they had the pre-poll surveys.
There was widespread speculation about large-scale betting on the election results in Tirupati and other constituencies. Punters became tense as the ambiguity of the various poll results left them uncertain. Social media was soon flooded with memes mocking the inconsistency of the exit polls, highlighting the public’s frustration with their lack of uniformity.