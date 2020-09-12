Tupperware opens outlet in AP 

Hyderabad: Tupperware, a US-based homeware and direct selling brand, opened its exclusive branded outlet in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. It is the second exclusive outlet for the brand in that State. With this new outlet, the national count of Tupperware in India has reached 60.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, "Tupperware offers products that are experiential in nature.

While our consumers trust us completely for the quality, they wish to touch and feel the product and review a diverse range of product categories, so they understand the functionality better and embrace its innovative design and utilise it to its full potential. This can best be done in a brick and mortar medium of retail sales".