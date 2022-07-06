TVS Motor launches the all-new TVS RONIN at Rs 1.49 lakh 

TVS Motor today launched the industry's first 'modern-retro' motorcycle – the TVS RONIN. The motorcycle has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With this launch, TVS Motor has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment.

Designed ground up, the TVS RONIN is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. The TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle.

TVS RONIN will be available in three variants - TVS RONIN SS, TVS RONIN DS, and the top variant, TVS RONIN TD. It will be available in select dealerships across the country starting July 2022.

Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor. The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and 'unscripted' riding experience. True to the TVS brand it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process."

TVS Motor's strong legacy of 110 years, and leading technology and innovation, will now be taken forward with the launch of a new way of living, TVS RONIN. Marking the company's entry into the segment of premium lifestyle motorcycling, the motorcycle is an extension of its commitment to bringing in a new way of riding.

TVS Motor in its release said that the TVS RONIN's versatile features, combined with a unique design and modern technology, ensure stress-free riding experiences across terrains. The motorcycle is also one of many firsts with impressive technology and convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity.