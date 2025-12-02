Two-tiered governance model critical for India’s emerging social sector: ILSS Report

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) unveiled two important reports at the second edition of the India Women Leadership Conference, an event that celebrates women changemakers and provides practical pathways to build a more inclusive and equitable future.

The first report, The State of Advisory Boards in India’s Social Sector, developed in collaboration with Antara Advisory, highlights the growing importance of advisory boards as a strong support system for nonprofits. It emphasizes a two-tiered governance model in which advisory boards work alongside governing boards to improve performance, strategy, and accountability. The report seeks to guide organizations and board leaders on how advisory boards can strengthen decision-making, help scale impact, and enable better institutional outcomes.

The second report, Leadership and Management in India’s Social Sector, highlights the urgent need to build professional leadership capabilities to ensure long-term organizational resilience and impact. The study points to key internal challenges such as over-dependence on founders, limited talent pipelines, and weak organizational systems, as well as external challenges including compliance burdens, fundraising pressures, and uneven digital readiness. It calls for an integrated leadership development approach that combines strong management skills with resilience, coaching, and peer learning. The report also urges funders, founders, and ecosystem actors to invest in leadership capacity, flexible funding, and technology alignment for sustainable growth.

Speaking at the launch, Rekha Menon, Former Chairperson and Managing Director, Accenture India, said, “This moment is pivotal for the future of India’s development landscape. For too long, leadership investments have been concentrated in the corporate world, while the social sector has been expected to deliver outsized impact with limited support. If we want meaningful, lasting change, we must be as intentional about building leadership in the social sector, especially women’s leadership, as we are in the for-profit sector. We need leaders who understand communities, can work across government, business, and civil society, and can bring the power of innovation, technology, and partnerships to solve complex problems. That means investing in capacity building, nurturing talent at every level, and creating safe spaces for experimentation, failure, and learning. Most importantly, this is not a solo journey. We need a strong coalition of funders, nonprofits, government, and private sector allies who are willing to collaborate rather than operate in silos. Platforms like India Leaders for Social Sector play a vital role in convening this coalition, equipping leaders with the skills, networks, and confidence they need, and amplifying women’s voices at the decision-making table. When we do that well, we are not just strengthening organizations; we are strengthening the very fabric of our society.”

Anu Prasad, Founder and CEO, ILSS, said, “The second edition of the India Women’s Leadership Conference 2025 is a testament to our commitment to empowering women and driving positive social change. By recognizing and celebrating women’s leadership, we can inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue their aspirations with confidence and determination. This conference is a platform to connect, collaborate, and create a more inclusive and equitable future.”

The second edition brought together 190 women leaders from the social sector, corporates, philanthropy, and grassroots organizations. The conference hosted thought-provoking discussions on women’s leadership, governance, organizational development, and the future of India’s social sector. It served as a dynamic space for leaders to share insights, build networks, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.