UFlex Secures Indian Patent for Sustainable Waterborne Heat Seal Coating for Food and Consumer Goods Packaging

UFlex, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, has been granted an Indian patent (No. 567989) for its latest innovation, “Waterborne Heat Seal Coating Composition and a Process for its Preparation”. This coating has been developed as a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil-based plastic coatings, aligning with the growing demand for recyclable and environmentally responsible packaging.

The coating is designed for heat-sealable applications, offering oil and grease resistance on kraft paper and suitable blister coatings for paper and paperboard. It is both eco-friendly and compliant with food contact regulations. This patented coating can be applied to various packaging materials, including food wraps, takeaway boxes, and blister packs for toys and personal care products.

One of the key advantages of this innovation is its user-friendliness—it is a ready-to-use formulation which requires no dilution. It offers a low seal initiation temperature, excellent heat seal strength, and high hot tack strength, while meeting USFDA standards for food contact packaging.

An innovative solution from UFlex’s chemicals product portfolio, this development underscores the company’s extensive expertise in packaging inks, water-based, solvent-less and solvent-based adhesives, and specialty UV/LED coatings. Its state-of-the-art R&D center, NABL (ISO/IEC 17025:2017), is accredited and recognised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. UFlex’s inks and adhesives business is focused on developing innovative solutions with sustainable technologies, customised products, food-safe and toluene-free compliant inks as per IS 15495:2020 and providing on-site support.