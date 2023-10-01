Umang 2.0: This expo has everything from papad to diamonds

Hyderabad: Umang 2.0, the jewellery and lifestyle expo being organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Hyderabad, has kicked off here on Saturday.

The expo has everything on display right from papads to precious diamond jewelry, hair pins to luxury properties, and all branded items like GM switches to Porsche cars. Over 500 exhibitors are showcasing their jewellery, lifestyle, furniture, automobiles, home decoration products and others at the expo spread over 2 lakh sq ft area in three halls at Hitex. It was formally inaugurated by Rajarshri Shah, Medak district Collector, accompanied by JITO Hyderabad chairman Sushil Sancheti, chief secretary Paresh Shah, and Treasurer BL Bhandari.

‘Colours of India’, a dance drama was performed at the time of inauguration. JITO Hyderabad, the organisers, has roped in Mirajkar band, composed of 50 performers, both men and women from Solapur, Maharashtra, performing on the drums. The visitors were given a surprise by ferrying them in retro, vintage cars such as Rolls-Royce, Jaguar and Audi cars.

On the occasion, Rajarshri Shah said that Umang 2.0 is not just an expo but is a spirit of entrepreneurship and a celebration of success. “The Jain community is traditionally a business community. Business is there in their genes. The Jain community may be less in numbers in terms of population, but their contribution to the GDP is very significant,” he said.

Sushil Sancheti said, “the exhibition is not for just business, but also for motivation and celebration. A spiritual session was held by renowned spiritual leader Mahatria. Besides this, motivational sessions and entertainment activities like women & youth conclaves, Sufi night, Dr Vivek Bindra’s motivational session, Kavi Sammelan and Dandiya night are lined up for three days.

Prakash Sethiya, TNAPTS zone (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu zone) said, “JITO Hyderabad has put up a mega jewellery show, which has now become the talk of the nation. All other zones are looking at this. Our community has the ability to double the business. Hyderabad zone has proved this with the second edition of the expo.”

Paresh Shah, chief secretary said that JITO Hyderabad has done 169 programmes last year. Speaking about JITO, he said that the organisation has nearly 544 members while the ladies wing has 422 members and the youth wing has 801 members.