Understanding the New Income Tax Slabs for FY 2025-26: Benefits & Changes Explained

In Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced some important changes to the income tax system. The key takeaway? No tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh. This is a big relief, especially for those with salaries that are closer to this amount. With the new tax regime, even salaried individuals can benefit from a standard deduction of Rs 75,000, which helps them earn up to Rs 12.75 lakh without paying any tax.

But what about those who earn more than Rs 12 lakh? The new slabs have been updated so that everyone, including higher earners, will pay lower taxes compared to the previous system. The government has also introduced the concept of marginal relief for people earning just above Rs 12 lakh. This ensures they won’t end up paying significantly more tax just because their income slightly exceeds the Rs 12 lakh mark.

How the tax slabs work:

0 to 4 lakh: Nil tax

4 to 8 lakh: 5% tax

8 to 12 lakh: 10% tax

12 to 16 lakh: 15% tax

16 to 20 lakh: 20% tax

20 to 24 lakh: 25% tax

Above 24 lakh: 30% tax

