Unicommerce Hosts e-Kumbh in Bengaluru to Empower Karnataka’s local businesses

Bengaluru: Unicommerce - one of India's leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, successfully concluded the fourth edition of its business-focused event, e-Kumbh in Bengaluru today. e-Kumbh is a regional event that works as an ecommerce-focused knowledge sharing platform for regional brands, retailers and technology enablers. Tailored to equip sellers in Karnataka with state-of-the-art e-commerce technology, the event attracted more than 2000 businesses, spanning online sellers, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and traditional retail enterprises from all over the state's business community.

Businesses from different cities in Karnataka gathered at the event to explore various technologies that can assist them in expanding their operations. The event served as a hub for exploration into diverse technologies aimed at enhancing and expanding their operational horizons.

During this one-day event, prominent figures from the ecommerce and retail-tech sectors shared their insights on essential topics such as Building Sustainable Businesses, Direct-to-Consumer strategies, Post-purchase Experience Management and more. The event showcased perspectives on fostering business growth in international markets, presented by Amazon Global Selling, hosted a women entrepreneurs' awards ceremony by Women Entrepreneur Network (WFN) and a knowledge-packed session by Ecommercesity, a talent upskilling medium for ecommerce entrepreneurs, professionals and aspiring businesses, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session. The sessions offered the audience valuable insights into leveraging technology as a catalyst for their business expansion.

Highlighting the robust potential within Karnataka’s e-commerce ecosystem and capitalizing on the conducive environment, e-Kumbh Bengaluru unfolded as a strategic forum, inviting regional businesses to engage in discussions about the growth of ecommerce technology and explore the boundless opportunities within the state's dynamic market.

Speaking on the success of e-Kumbh’s 4th edition, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said, "In the dynamic business hub of Bengaluru, where entrepreneurship thrives, the demand for e-commerce technology is more crucial than ever for our sellers and the budding Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) community. The overwhelming response at eKumbh underscores the clear recognition among businesses of the transformative power of technology. We are committed to making our contributions towards India’s growing ecommerce and new-age retail landscape with our regional efforts impacting local brands and businesses."

Surbhi Bhatia, Founder of The Mom Store stated, “We started as a bootstrapped company and have evolved to become one of the leading maternity and baby care products’ brands in the country. We commend Unicommerce for championing initiatives like eKumbh, that helps local sellers, especially the ones with limited resources, to find the right technology to build their businesses. Bengaluru is India’s largest startup hub and witnessing the enthusiasm of sellers from across the state is truly inspiring. We are optimistic that such efforts will contribute significantly to the dynamic growth of businesses, enriching India's retail landscape."

Present at the event, Umar Akhter, CEO of Koskii, a Bengaluru-based women’s occasion-wear brand said, “Bengaluru serves as a bustling hub for a diverse array of retail and e-commerce enterprises. We have seen the hard times when physical shops used to be the sole sales channel for a retailer. Today, technology is equipping sellers with the right tools that can accelerate online growth, facilitating effective outreach to customers in global markets. Unicommerce’s initiative of providing a knowledge platform to the local sellers is another step towards building India’s retail prowess.”

Unicommerce’s e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platform enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for marketplaces, brands, sellers and logistics service provider firms.