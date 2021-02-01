Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget
- 1 Feb 2021 5:47 AM GMT
Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: The Government stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- 1 Feb 2021 5:44 AM GMT
Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Today India has 2 vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID 19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that 2 ore more vaccines are also expected soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- 1 Feb 2021 5:43 AM GMT
FM announces Aatmanirbhar Bharat package
Aatmanirbhar Bharat package has been announced by the Finance Minister to sustain recovery. In total, three Atmanirbhar packages and RBI measures amounted to over Rs 27 lakh crore or 15% of GDP.
- 1 Feb 2021 5:40 AM GMT
Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is Sui generis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- 1 Feb 2021 5:37 AM GMT
During the lockdown last year, PM Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna worth 2.76 lakh crore for the poor and the needy
- 1 Feb 2021 5:32 AM GMT
Nirmala Sitharaman begins Budget presentation
- 1 Feb 2021 5:31 AM GMT
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reaches Parliament
- 1 Feb 2021 5:31 AM GMT
Union Cabinet approves Budget-2021
Union Cabinet has approved Budget 2021. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Budget in Lok Sabha in a few minutes from now
- 1 Feb 2021 5:15 AM GMT
Defence expenditure, MSMEs, healthcare: Rahul Gandhi tweets on Budget 2021
- 1 Feb 2021 5:12 AM GMT
Union Cabinet's meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament today.