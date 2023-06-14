Unisys Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress in ESG Performance

In 2022, Unisys launched mandatory DEI training for all associates to make sure DEI is embedded in all levels of the company. Additionally, every senior leader at Unisys participates in the company’s “Inclusive Leadership” workshop, which helps them understand and mitigate unconscious bias. The impact of these efforts is demonstrated in the Unisys DEI Index, an annual survey of its associates to assess perspectives of DEI efforts across the company.

In 2022, key successes include:

♦ 80% of associates feel comfortable being themselves at work.

♦ 77% of associate respondents globally believed that everyone at Unisys, regardless of background, has an equal opportunity to succeed at the company.

♦ 70% viewed their experiences at Unisys related to DEI positively.

♦ 70% feel a strong sense of belonging at Unisys.