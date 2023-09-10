UoH professor contributes to G20 Health Policy advocacy book

The UoH holds the distinction of being the first varsity in India and possibly the entire Global South to offer a postgraduate course in Infection Prevention Control. This pioneering programme, known as DIPC, has gained global recognition and attracts students from various countries

Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, Honorary Professor at the School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, and President of the Infection Control Academy, has contributed to the recently published book titled “Accelerating Global Health: Pathways to Health Equity for the G20.”

His analysis on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) was included in a chapter of this internationally significant book. The foreword for the book was authored by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

“In their contribution, Prof Ranga Reddy, Robert Skov, BE Pradeep and Ralf Sudbrak offer an extensive overview of the escalating threat of the AMR, which presents significant challenges to healthcare systems and the well-being of patients worldwide,” the editors of the book commented on the chapter.

Their essay delves deep into the complex facets of AMR, highlighting the crucial role of collaborative efforts, cost-effective interventions, alternative diagnostic methods, and innovative therapeutics in the battle against AMR, the editors further said. “The analysis underscores the need for a comprehensive, multifaceted approach and calls for the active engagement of society as a whole in combating AMR.”

On the occasion, Dr Reddy expressed his gratitude to Dr Nitya Mohan Khemka and Prof Srinath Reddy for affording him the opportunity to contribute to the essential public health discourse on AMR. He also noted that the timing of the release of this policy advocacy document, in conjunction with the G20 summit, is a fortuitous and significant boost for all the committed Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and individuals striving to draw attention to critical public health concerns.

Furthermore, Dr Reddy expressed his satisfaction at achieving the rare feat of contributing to two major policy advocacy documents this year. He highlighted that the UoH, an Institute of Eminence (IOE), has consistently been at the forefront of cutting-edge research and the development of highly relevant courses for the protection of populations. The UoH holds the distinction of being the first varsity in India and possibly the entire Global South to offer a postgraduate course in Infection Prevention Control. This pioneering program, known as DIPC, has gained global recognition and attracts students from various countries.

Dr Reddy revealed his plans to collaborate with the UoH to further strengthen the capacity of Infection Preventionists in containing Healthcare Associated Infections, addressing Antimicrobial Resistance, and effectively preparing for and responding to pandemics.

He expressed hope that G20 member States, uniquely positioned to address urgent public health issues, will consider these inputs during the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi. He emphasised the importance of investing in robust health systems capable of addressing the numerous health challenges faced by the world, including AMR, the threat of future pandemics, and chronic diseases, which account for seven out of every ten deaths worldwide.