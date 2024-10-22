Live
- KTR Criticizes Congress for Halting Telangana’s Economic Growth
- Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy Murdered in Jagtial, Political Rivalry Suspected
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
Just In
HYDRA focuses to rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad
After removing encroachments from lakes in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has turned its attention towards rejuvenating lakes, beginning with Errakunta lake in the Nizampet municipality area.
Hyderabad: After removing encroachments from lakes in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has turned its attention towards rejuvenating lakes, beginning with Errakunta lake in the Nizampet municipality area.
The cleanup efforts are anticipated to be completed within the next two to three days, say officials. Under the guidance of HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, plans for the rejuvenation of Errakunta lake are in progress, aiming to enhance the water body’s health and surrounding environment, with locals welcoming the efforts.
Earlier on October 20, HYDRA assured that all real estate ventures with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear amid circulating rumours of potential demolitions near lakes. Ranganath emphasised that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stated that no structures with valid permissions will be razed.