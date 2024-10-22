HYDRA focuses to rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After removing encroachments from lakes in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has turned its attention towards rejuvenating lakes, beginning with Errakunta lake in the Nizampet municipality area.

The cleanup efforts are anticipated to be completed within the next two to three days, say officials. Under the guidance of HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, plans for the rejuvenation of Errakunta lake are in progress, aiming to enhance the water body’s health and surrounding environment, with locals welcoming the efforts.

Earlier on October 20, HYDRA assured that all real estate ventures with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear amid circulating rumours of potential demolitions near lakes. Ranganath emphasised that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stated that no structures with valid permissions will be razed.