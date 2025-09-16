Urban Company IPO Allotment Status 2025: Check Online on NSE, BSE, MUFG Intime

Urban Company’s IPO share allotment was done on Tuesday, September 16. Investors can check if they got shares on the NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India website.

The IPO was a big hit — subscribed 103 times.

Big institutions: 140 times

Retail (normal people): 39 times

Other investors: 74 times

The IPO size was ₹1,900 crore (₹472 crore fresh issue + ₹1,428 crore offer for sale). Price per share was ₹98–₹103.

Refunds for those who didn’t get shares will be sent on September 16.

Shares for successful investors will also be credited the same day.

The stock will list on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, September 17.