  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status 2025: Check Online on NSE, BSE, MUFG Intime

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status 2025: Check Online on NSE, BSE, MUFG Intime
x

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status 2025: Check Online on NSE, BSE, MUFG Intime

Highlights

Urban Company IPO allotment was finalised on September 16, 2025. Check your IPO allotment status online via NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India. Refunds and share credit start today; listing on NSE and BSE is set for September 17.

Urban Company’s IPO share allotment was done on Tuesday, September 16. Investors can check if they got shares on the NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India website.

The IPO was a big hit — subscribed 103 times.

  • Big institutions: 140 times
  • Retail (normal people): 39 times
  • Other investors: 74 times

The IPO size was ₹1,900 crore (₹472 crore fresh issue + ₹1,428 crore offer for sale). Price per share was ₹98–₹103.

Refunds for those who didn’t get shares will be sent on September 16.

Shares for successful investors will also be credited the same day.

The stock will list on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, September 17.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick