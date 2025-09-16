Live
- India’s Next Leap in Surgical Robotics: Meril Unveils Mizzo Endo 4000 – The Advanced Soft Tissue Robotic System
- Cleartrip Unveils Industry-First Visa Denial Cover Ahead of The Big Billion Day 2025
- South India’s favourite flavours, now in every bite of McDonald’s ‘Fried Chicken’ offerings
- Nalgonda POCSO court delivers verdict in rape case
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Commits ₹56 Crore to CSR Initiatives in Maharashtra
- What are the Best GMAT Mock Tests in 2025?
- ED Summons Cricketers Yuvraj Singh And Robin Uthappa In Illegal Betting Probe
- Watch: Bengaluru Commuter Slams BMRCL After Concrete Shower on Car at Silk Board Metro Station
- Get Access to Multiple OTTs in One Pack: Airtel's ₹279 Subscription Pack
- Meghalaya reshuffle: Sangma cabinet set to get 8 new faces today
Urban Company IPO Allotment Status 2025: Check Online on NSE, BSE, MUFG Intime
Highlights
Urban Company IPO allotment was finalised on September 16, 2025. Check your IPO allotment status online via NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India. Refunds and share credit start today; listing on NSE and BSE is set for September 17.
Urban Company’s IPO share allotment was done on Tuesday, September 16. Investors can check if they got shares on the NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India website.
The IPO was a big hit — subscribed 103 times.
- Big institutions: 140 times
- Retail (normal people): 39 times
- Other investors: 74 times
The IPO size was ₹1,900 crore (₹472 crore fresh issue + ₹1,428 crore offer for sale). Price per share was ₹98–₹103.
Refunds for those who didn’t get shares will be sent on September 16.
Shares for successful investors will also be credited the same day.
The stock will list on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, September 17.
Next Story