Urban Company IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed, GMP ₹39

Highlights

Urban Company IPO fully subscribed on Day 2 with 3.13 times subscription. GMP stands at ₹39, price band ₹98–₹103. Learn key details, valuation, and funds usage.

The Urban Company IPO was fully subscribed on Day 2 with a 3.13 times subscription.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is ₹39, showing shares are trading above the IPO price.

The IPO is worth ₹1,900 crore and is open until September 12. Price band is ₹98–₹103 per share, giving a total valuation of up to ₹14,790 crore.

The company will raise ₹472 crore from new shares, while existing investors will sell shares worth ₹1,428 crore.

Funds will be used for technology upgrades, marketing, office costs, and operations.

Analysts gave a neutral rating, saying the IPO is fairly priced compared to similar platform companies.

