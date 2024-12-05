US-backed OCCRP lens on Adani Group: French daily

Hyderabad: Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Bhushan, and Mahua Moitra, have extensively quoted OCCRP-funded reports to allege corruption involving Gautam Adani and the BJP government.

On September 4, 2023, just one day before the Supreme Court hearing on the Hindenburg-Adani case, Financial Times, OCCRP, and The Guardian collaborated to publish an article against the Adani Group titled ‘Secret Paper Trail Reveals Hidden Adani Investors.’

Reports are emerging that these articles were funded by the US-backed organization—Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

“The OCCRP, the largest organized network of investigative media in the world, has hidden the extent of its links with the US government, this investigation can reveal. Washington supplies half of its budget and has the right to veto its senior staff,” said a detailed investigative report by Mediapart, a French newspaper.

In India, OCCRP has tied up with several journalists and a few English newspapers. OCCRP was created by Drew Sullivan in 2008 in Sarajevo, the Bosnian capital, initially as a media network focused on investigating organized crime and corruption in the Balkans—a region where Soros has been very active and funded numerous initiatives. Sixteen years later, OCCRP has become, as Drew Sullivan himself describes it, “the largest investigative reporting organization on Earth.”

From its earlier focus on oil-rich countries, including Russia and Venezuela, OCCRP has been gradually shifting its attention toward India and its energy producing organizations. The Adani Group, a key player in India’s energy sector through its investments in green energy, has been at the center of this focus.