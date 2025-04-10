US major BlackRock largest investor in Adani Group’s $750 million bond issue

New Delhi: US-based leading asset manager BlackRock is the largest investor in $750 million private bond issuance by the Indian behemoth Adani Group, informed sources said on Thursday.

According to people close to the matter, BlackRock's move marks its first private placement in India's infrastructure sector. BlackRock's involvement also signals that it does not anticipate any significant operational disruptions for the conglomerate stemming from the legal proceedings in the US.

BlackRock, which oversees $12 trillion in assets globally, has apparently taken on one-third of the $750 million issuance, which carries a tenure of 3-5 years.

Apart from BlackRock, five other institutional investors also participated in the Adani Group's latest capital raise.

As per sources, the $750 million bond issue of Renew Exim DMCC, a wholly-owned offshore entity of the Adani Group promoter family, is to be used to finance the acquisition of ITD Cementation and other growth avenues.

Aiming to bolster its engineering capabilities in the infrastructure sector, the Adani Group last year announced the purchase of a 46.64 per cent stake in ITD Cementation for Rs 5,888.57 crore from its promoters.

Renew Exim has since acquired an additional 20.81 per cent through an open offer at Rs 400 per share.

ITD Cementation, known for its work on key projects such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and ports in Tuticorin, Mundra, and Vizhinjam, is seen as a strategic asset for Adani's long-term infrastructure ambitions.

According to BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink, "Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts re-shape the global economy".

The Adani Group views the entry of the world's largest investor as a strong vote of confidence, particularly at a time when its fundraising capabilities have been questioned due to the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation in the US.

This marks the Adani Group's second private dollar bond issuance. In February, the Group raised about $200 million for its Australian port operations.



