US pharma major Eli Lilly opens tech center in Hyd

Hyderabad: Ina major boost to Telangana’s life sciences and innovation ecosystem, global pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly inaugurated its Global Capability Center (GCC) here on Monday. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed the development as a ‘historic milestone,’ declaring Hyderabad the new global capital for GCCs.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, CM Reddy emphasised that the State’s vision and hard work over the past 20 months have transformed Hyderabad into a global hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical innovation.

“Today’s event is proof that Hyderabad is no longer just the life sciences capital of India—it is now the GCC capital of the world. By 2034, we aim to become a $1-trillion economy. By 2047, we want to contribute 10 per cent of India’s targeted $30 trillion economy,” said the CM. The 2.2 lakh sqft facility has already onboarded 100 professionals and plans to expand the headcount to 1,500 over the next few years,

“The inauguration of our Hyderabad site reflects our long-term commitment to India and our intent to strengthen our presence in the region,” said Diogo Rau, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, Eli Lilly and Company. Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global epic entre for digital innovation, and Lilly’s new site inauguration is a strong validation of that momentum, said Sridhar Babu, IT Minister.

“During 2024–25, Hyderabad witnessed the inauguration of 70 GCCs, a national record unmatched by any other state. This investment reflects the transformative impact of technology on healthcare. Telangana remains committed to enabling future-focused partnerships that drive economic growth and advance digital health solutions for the world,” remarked Sridhar Babu.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of key officials including Minister D Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Sanjay, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and TSIIC MD Shakthi Nagappan, among others, for making this achievement possible. He also thanked Eli Lilly’s global leadership and the industry at large for their continued trust and investment in Telangana. The new center will lead and manage Lilly’s global operations, focusing on technological innovation and research to address critical healthcare challenges across the world.