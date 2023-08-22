Live
- Nagarjuna turns another choreographer into director!
- ‘Mega 157’ announcement to be done within few minutes
- Varun Tej thanks Praveen Sattaru for choosing him in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- 8-yr-old national level Chess player denied entry in state tournament
- 12,000 houses to be allotted in a month says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
- World Championships: Prannoy, Sen advance to second round
- Bengaluru: Complete filling of 24 lakes in Bagepalli by March 31 says Minister N S Boseraju
- K L Rahul makes Asia Cup cut with a rider
- Bengaluru: I am following what HD Kumaraswamy has said says DK Shivakumar
- Accused arrested for growing ganja at house
Just In
Use of electric, hybrid vehicles on the rise
India saw 120 per cent growth in electric vehicles (EVs) in the second quarter of this year, driven by a 400 per cent surge in hybrid vehicles, a...
India saw 120 per cent growth in electric vehicles (EVs) in the second quarter of this year, driven by a 400 per cent surge in hybrid vehicles, a report showed on Monday. Assistance systems (ADAS) rapidly expanded by 350 per cent (year-on-year) and the adoption of connected and digital cockpit features continue to gain steady traction in passenger vehicles, surpassing 60 per cent, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).
The surge in EV adoption was driven by the introduction of new affordable models, including, for instance, MG Comet EV from MG Motors.
"Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focused on introducing electric vehicles with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include helpful features like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and automated lane changes,” said John Martin, senior analyst-smart mobility practice, CMR.
Additionally, the use of intelligent and connected cockpits within vehicles is on the rise.
“These advancements are not only enhancing consumer safety but also promoting intelligent mobility and environmental sustainability,” said Martin.
The remarkable growth in hybrid vehicle demand was driven by OEMs, including Toyota Kirloskar, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda Motors.