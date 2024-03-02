USSEC unveils Soy Excellence Centre

Hyderabad: The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) announced the launch of Soy Excellence Centre (SEC) in India, a pioneering initiative aimed at early to mid-career protein professionals to support Indian food and agricultural sectors’ sustainable growth.



The SEC is designed to foster education advancement for employees and employers in agribusiness, thereby elevating expertise and competencies.The launch of Soy Excellence Centre in India is in response to the evolving needs and aligns seamlessly with the ‘Skills India’ initiative which focuses on enhancing the skillset of the youth to prepare them for the future.USSEC’s network of Soy Excellence Centres across the globe shares a unified purpose: to improve health and nutrition of communities in emerging markets like India. This is achieved by strengthening the capacity and market potential of businesses within the food and agricultural supply chains through workforce development and training.