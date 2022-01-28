V Anantha Nageswaran takes charge as Chief Economic Advisor

The government has appointed Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) who assumed charge on Friday. His appointment as India's CEA comes just days ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, which will be presented in the Parliament on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The CEA is a secretary rank official attached to the finance ministry and traditionally is the main architect of the economic survey every year.

Dr Nageswaran succeeds KV Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and Singapore and has published extensively.

Dr. Nageswaran was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmadabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

