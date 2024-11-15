Vaishnaoi launches new realty project

Hyderabad: City-based Vaishnaoi Group, a real estate developer, on Thursday announced the launch of VaishnaoiSouthwoods, an ultra-luxury villa project, spread across 45.30 acres, in Mamidipally, Shamshabad.

The project features 260 ultra-luxury villas and 330 apartments coupled with 45 amenities. The pricing of the apartments starts at Rs 70 lakh, while the villas cost ranges between Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore. The bookings for the project will open from Friday (today). “The project features 260 ultra-luxury villas and a host of world-class amenities. From private mini-theatres in each villa to an expansive golf turf, edible gardens, pet parks, and a sky bridge offering panoramic views, every detail of VaishnaoiSouthwoods is designed for grandeur and comfort,” one of the Director’s told media. Speaking about the growth of real estate in South and North Hyderabad, Y Ravi Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, Vaishnaoi Group told Bizz Buzz, “If a middle class employed professional is looking at investing on real estate, West Hyderabad is out of question due to its exorbitant prices. For the same price buyers can invest on villas if they consider South and North Hyderabad.