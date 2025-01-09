  • Menu
Vedanta acquires 100-yr-old studio in London

Vedanta acquires 100-yr-old studio in London
Highlights

New Delhi: The founder and chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal is the new owner of the iconic Riverside Studio in London, announced a press release on Wednesday.

The 100-year-old studio, which is a renowned global centre for arts and located on the north bank of the river Thames in the centre of London, will now operate under the name ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust’, it informed. ‘I have always believed that art has the power to transcend boundaries, unite people, and elevate human experience.

