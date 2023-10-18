  • Menu
Vedanta keen on Japanese cos for semicon project

Tokyo/Mumbai: The State Government of Gujarat, in a strategic move aimed at fostering collaboration and investment prospects between Japan and India,...

Vedanta, a global natural resources and technology conglomerate, highlighted the tremendous investment opportunities in India, especially in Gujarat, and urged Japanese companies to partner in India’s electronics manufacturing revolution.

