Vedantu Student Daksh Ranks 1 in Karnataka and Secures AIR 15 in JEE Advanced 2025

Vedantu, JEE Advanced 2025, top achievers, personalised learning, offline learning centres, Karnataka State Rank 1Vedantu, India’s leading education platform for JEE preparation, proudly announces the exceptional performance of its students in JEE Advanced 2025. With top ranks and consistent results year after year, this year reaffirms Vedantu’s continued success in delivering high-quality, personalised, and outcome-focused education.

Among the standout achievers is Daksh Tayalia from Bangalore, who secured All India Rank 15, scoring a perfect 120 in Mathematics, and emerging as the Karnataka State Rank 1. A student of Vedantu’s 3-Year Long Term Batch, Daksh’s unwavering discipline, commitment, and trust in the process have been truly inspiring. Also making the Vedantu family proud is Prakhar Singh from Gorakhpur, who secured AIR 92 as part of the Long Term Batch — a remarkable result born from focused effort, resilience, and expert-guided mentorship.

These achievements are not isolated. Vedantu students have demonstrated strong, consistent performance, with 8 students ranked within the Top 100, 20 within the Top 500 and 83 within the Top 5,000 —reaffirming the success of Vedantu’s personalised, outcome-oriented learning methodology.

Achieving Success Online & Offline

Vedantu’s journey began with a bold vision: to make high-quality, personalised education accessible to every learner online. Over the years, this model has delivered remarkable success

— and this year is no different. Many of Vedantu’s top achievers, including Daksh and Prakhar, come from its Long Term Batches, demonstrating the power of consistent mentorship, focused learning, and student-first academic support.

Building on this strong foundation, Vedantu expanded its fully offline Learning Centres (VLCs) across India. These centres combine rigorous academics, structured programs, and deep mentorship in a tech-enabled environment — with the highest personal attention at their core. And in just their first full academic cycle, these VLCs are already delivering impressive results.