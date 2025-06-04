Live
- A Ray of Hope: Hearing-Impaired Boy Receives Rs 8 Lakh Aid Through Compassionate Efforts of Dr. Sampath Kumar and ENT Specialist Dr. Pranaya Deepika
- Boulder council tensions rise after antisemitic terror attack on Pearl Street
- Chances of renewed India-Pakistan conflict 'remote', says Pakistani foreign minister
- Odisha CM Mohan Majhi advocates for citizen-centric revenue administration in state
- Hyderabad gears up for the grand return of Desire Designer Exhibition at Taj Krishna
- Coast ready to green western Ghats region
- India-Central Asia Dialogue set to enhance anti-terror partnerships across region
- Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium: A Grim Reminder That Public Spaces Cannot Be Private Fiefdoms
- Vedantu Student Daksh Ranks 1 in Karnataka and Secures AIR 15 in JEE Advanced 2025
- Audience attention is harder than ever to earn - 90% of India’s B2B marketers are betting on video to stand out: LinkedIn
Vedantu Student Daksh Ranks 1 in Karnataka and Secures AIR 15 in JEE Advanced 2025
A proud milestone and testament to Vedantu’s highly personalised learning approach
Vedantu, JEE Advanced 2025, top achievers, personalised learning, offline learning centres, Karnataka State Rank 1Vedantu, India’s leading education platform for JEE preparation, proudly announces the exceptional performance of its students in JEE Advanced 2025. With top ranks and consistent results year after year, this year reaffirms Vedantu’s continued success in delivering high-quality, personalised, and outcome-focused education.
Among the standout achievers is Daksh Tayalia from Bangalore, who secured All India Rank 15, scoring a perfect 120 in Mathematics, and emerging as the Karnataka State Rank 1. A student of Vedantu’s 3-Year Long Term Batch, Daksh’s unwavering discipline, commitment, and trust in the process have been truly inspiring. Also making the Vedantu family proud is Prakhar Singh from Gorakhpur, who secured AIR 92 as part of the Long Term Batch — a remarkable result born from focused effort, resilience, and expert-guided mentorship.
These achievements are not isolated. Vedantu students have demonstrated strong, consistent performance, with 8 students ranked within the Top 100, 20 within the Top 500 and 83 within the Top 5,000 —reaffirming the success of Vedantu’s personalised, outcome-oriented learning methodology.
Achieving Success Online & Offline
Vedantu’s journey began with a bold vision: to make high-quality, personalised education accessible to every learner online. Over the years, this model has delivered remarkable success
— and this year is no different. Many of Vedantu’s top achievers, including Daksh and Prakhar, come from its Long Term Batches, demonstrating the power of consistent mentorship, focused learning, and student-first academic support.
Building on this strong foundation, Vedantu expanded its fully offline Learning Centres (VLCs) across India. These centres combine rigorous academics, structured programs, and deep mentorship in a tech-enabled environment — with the highest personal attention at their core. And in just their first full academic cycle, these VLCs are already delivering impressive results.
Founders Reflect on the Incredible Results “Seeing our students succeed at this level is both humbling and energising,” said Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics at Vedantu. “What makes it even more special is knowing that behind every rank is a story of persistence, belief, and smart, hard work. These outcomes reflect the strength of our model — where personalised support, comprehensive study resources, and genuine mentorship come together to create real impact. Congratulations to all our students and teachers who made this moment possible.”
Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder & CEO of Vedantu, added: “These results are more than just numbers — they’re a reflection of potential unlocked and confidence built over time. Daksh’s Karnataka Rank 1 and AIR 15 are standout moments — but so is the quiet determination of every Vedantu student who faced this challenge head-on. We’ve always believed in delivering the highest personal attention — first online, and now in our Learning Centres. With 35+ VLCs and counting, we’re scaling what matters most: belief, mentorship, and learning that lasts. I couldn’t be prouder of what our students and teams have achieved.”