Vi Invests Significantly to Ramp-Up Network Infrastructure to Enhance Data Speed and Coverage for Users in Telangana

Vi, a leading telecom company, today announced the upgrade of its network capacity in Telangana. Vi has upgraded its spectrum in the LTE 2500 MHz band from 10 MHz to 20 MHz to double the network capacity in this layer across more than 4000 sites in the state, including cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, etc. This upgrade will enable customers to experience faster data speed on Vi GIGAnet network.

Commenting on the development, Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said, "This spectrum upgrade is part of Vi’s broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure and provide Vi’s users with enhanced speed and reliability. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our network with the deployment of the recently purchased 2.4 MHz of 900 MHz band.”

Vi has also introduced new offers and plans for its customers to thrive in this digital world. Some of the recent ones in Telangana include:

● Vi Guarantee Program: Vi customers will get 130GB guaranteed extra data over one year, with 10 GB data credited automatically every 28 days for 13 consecutive recharge cycles after they opt in through Vi App. This offer is valid for Vi customers with 5G smartphones or who have recently upgraded to a new 4G smartphone on daily data unlimited pack of Rs. 299 or above.

● The newly launched postpaid plan of RED X at a monthly rental of Rs. 1201 provides unlimited data for non-stop surfing, streaming, and connectivity. It gives consumers the choice to subscribe to complimentary offers like Netflix basic plan, 6-month Swiggy One membership, 7-day International Roaming pack, along with Priority customer service across all Vi touchpoints.

● Given the popularity of OTT platforms and growing consumer demands of bringing more entertainment at an affordable price for its users, Vi Movies & TV App now offers access up to 17 OTT platforms and 350 Live TV Channels in one single subscription. It has newly launched two new subscription plans - Vi Movies & TV Plus priced at Rs. 248 per month and Vi Movies & TV Lite priced at Rs. 154 per month

● As consumers increasingly lean towards content consumption, Vi now offers access to Netflix with its two subscription plans priced at Rs. 1198 for 70 days and Rs 1599 for 84 days. These packs offer the special benefits of Hero Unlimited to consumers with the features of 12 am-6 am unlimited data, weekend data rollover and data delight.