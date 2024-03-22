Vivo expands series T line-up with T3 5G

Hyderabad: Vivo expanded its series T line-up in India by launching the latest addition, Vivo T3 5G. The all-new vivo T3 5G caters to tech-savvy individuals and multitaskers, offering turbo performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile platform, the vivo T3 5G ensures seamless multitasking and an immersive user experience.

Its 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, dual stereo speakers, and 5000 mAh battery complemented by a 44W fast charging capability make this device the perfect mid-ranger. Available in two colours - Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue, the smartphone will go on sale starting from March 27, 2024, across Flipkart and vivo India e-store.

Consumers can also avail of various offers including a flat instant discount of Rs 2,000 using HDFC and SBI cards, or an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000, along with 3 months No Cost EMI.

