vivo launches first MR headset
Hyderabad: vivo marking its 30th anniversary lunahced its first mixed reality (MR) headset, vivo Vision Discovery Edition. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s exploration of spatial computing and immersive technology. Leveraging its extensive expertise in imaging, sensors, and display technologies, the company has methodically addressed critical engineering challenges in MR devices, particularly in perception, interaction, and computational performance.
This device is the first MR product developed by a smartphone manufacturer in China. At the event, the company also announced a comprehensive upgrade to its imaging technology strategy and imaging culture ecosystem and revealed the winners of the 2025 vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards.