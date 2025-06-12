  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

vivo launches new 5G model

vivo launches new 5G model
x
Highlights

vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched vivo T4 Ultra, the segment’s first smartphone to feature a Sony IMX921 Rear Camera sensor1. With a...

vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched vivo T4 Ultra, the segment’s first smartphone to feature a Sony IMX921 Rear Camera sensor1. With a triple camera setup, the vivo T4 Ultra redefines photography in the segment, featuring the 50 MP Sony 3x Periscope Telephoto Camera, the segment’s first 10x Telephoto macro in the segment, and up to 100x Hyperzoom capabilities.

Available in two colours, Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey, the model houses the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, making it the most powerful smartphone in the series T lineup. Additionally, the phone is a master companion to streamline and simplify everyday tasks, housing a host of AI features like AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Call Translation, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick