vivo launches new 5G model

vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched vivo T4 Ultra, the segment’s first smartphone to feature a Sony IMX921 Rear Camera sensor1. With a triple camera setup, the vivo T4 Ultra redefines photography in the segment, featuring the 50 MP Sony 3x Periscope Telephoto Camera, the segment’s first 10x Telephoto macro in the segment, and up to 100x Hyperzoom capabilities.

Available in two colours, Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey, the model houses the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, making it the most powerful smartphone in the series T lineup. Additionally, the phone is a master companion to streamline and simplify everyday tasks, housing a host of AI features like AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Call Translation, among others.