vivo launches new model

Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, has unveiled the vivo T4 Pro, engineered with industry-leading durability, flagship-level imaging with 10x telephoto portrait and 3x periscope zoom capabilities, and powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

The model is designed with the following features: 0.753 cm ultra slim, 17.20 cm (6.77”) quad curved display, and colour options including Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold, the T4 Pro stands out in every way. Additionally, with 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. The model is priced at Rs27,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs29,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, and Rs31,999 for the 12GB + 256 GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 29, 2025, across Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.