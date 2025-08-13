vivo releases new model

Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, has unveiled V60, a powerful fusion of elegant design and advanced photography. The smartphone features a premium quad-curved 17.20 cm (6.77″) display, an ultra-compact camera module, and a striking color palette inspired by Indian cultural motifs.

At its core is a vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system with a flagship 50 MP telephoto camera and multifocal portrait modes. The Snapdragon 7 Gen4 chipset ensures smooth, responsive performance, while the top-grade IP rating (IP68 & IP69 Dust & Water Resistance) and Schott drop-resistant glass add flagship-grade durability.