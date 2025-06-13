Volvo Cars and HCLTech collaborate to drive engineering transformation

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that Volvo Cars has chosen HCLTech as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services.

Volvo Cars has been at the forefront of automotive innovation for many years and has set out to shape the future of mobility with strong ambitions on sustainable growth, as it seeks to offer clients the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.

Drawing on an established relationship in digital and PLM services, this agreement significantly expands HCLTech’s role to cover the delivery of end-to-end engineering solutions at scale. The strategic collaboration will see the company support Volvo Cars’ engineering future ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.

“We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey,” said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe. “HCLTech is investing substantially in nextgen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow.”