Water chestnuts from Varanasi set to hit Dubai markets

Varanasi (UP) : The water chestnuts from the local ponds in Varanasi are all set to hit the Gulf markets with its first consignment soon to go. This comes after the successful export of varieties of agricultural products like mango, fresh green vegetables and marigold flowers.

“We are sending the first consignment of the locally produced water chestnuts to the UAE,” said a senior official of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an apex body under the Ministry of commerce & industry. The first consignment of 400 kg water chestnut is being sent to Dubai.

APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev emphasized the immense potential of agricultural products exports from Uttar Pradesh and said the APEDA is making all possible efforts to promote agri-export in Purvanchal region, especially in Varanasi, and will continue to do so.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the APEDA has been focusing on promotion of exports of the locally sourced indigenous and ethnic agricultural products.

