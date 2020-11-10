X
WhatsApp Shopping button now live in India

Highlights

Facebook on Tuesday made a new shopping button in WhatsApp live globally, including in India, to help people check out available products and make purchases right from a chat

New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday made a new shopping button in WhatsApp live globally, including in India, to help people check out available products and make purchases right from a chat.The tool will make it easier for people to discover a business' catalog so they know what goods or services it offers.

Previously, people had to click into the business' profile to see if the business had a catalog."Now, when a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalog so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap," the company said in a statement.

