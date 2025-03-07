Women's Day 2025: Adani Group hosts women ambassadors from 9 nations

Ahmedabad: In a special engagement ahead of International Women's Day, the Adani Group welcomed a delegation of women ambassadors from nine nations to the conglomerate's projects in Khavda and Mundra, both in Gujarat, where they witnessed India's strides in clean energy, infrastructure and industrial development.

The delegation first visited Khavda, a remote site in western India's arid Kutch district, where Adani Green Energy, the largest renewables company in India, is developing the world’s largest clean energy plant.

Spanning an area five times the size of Paris, the 30 GW solar and wind energy project will play a critical anchor role in meeting India's rising energy demands with clean, affordable and reliable power. The ambassadors saw firsthand how the renewables project is integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable development, including the Energy Network Operations Centre (ENOC) overseen by women engineers.

At Mundra Port, India's largest commercial port handling nearly 11 per cent of the country's maritime cargo and 33 per cent of its container traffic, the women ambassadors explored the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in the Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ), where global players are investing in advanced manufacturing.

They also visited Adani's state-of-the-art solar manufacturing plant, a key project in India's push for self-reliance in renewable energy.

Across these facilities, the ambassadors met women professionals and engineers contributing to India's industrial, economic and energy transformation, underlining the growing role of women in shaping the country’s future.

The delegation comprised:

* Ina Krisnamurthi – Ambassador of Indonesia to India

* Diana Mickeviciene – Ambassador of Lithuania to India

* Ana Taban – Ambassador of Moldova to India

* Sena Latif – Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal and Bangladesh

* Lalatiana Accouche – High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India

* Lebohang Valentine Mochaba – High Commissioner of Lesotho to India

* Marje Luup – Ambassador of Estonia to India

* Mateja Vodeb Ghosh – Ambassador of Slovenia to India

* Peggy Frantzen – Ambassador of Luxembourg to India