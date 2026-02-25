Srikakulam MLA Gundu Shankar says Diarrhoea is under control, laud govt efforts

Srikakulam MLA Gundu Shankar has stated that the diarrhoea situation in the town is under control. He assured that all necessary measures are being taken on behalf of the government. According to him, only 65 people have been infected so far, and he argued that if the outbreak had spread widely, hundreds of cases would have been reported.

MLA Shankar criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of politicising the issue. He dismissed claims by Dharmana Prasada Rao that four people had died from diarrhoea, demanding details of the deaths and asserting that those who died due to other reasons should not be linked to the outbreak. He also questioned whether Dharmana Rao had visited the streets during the crisis, accusing him of only now roaming around.

Shankar criticised Dharmana Rao for dividing Srikakulam into divisions and blocking municipal elections for years. He pointed out that no drains had been removed during the five-year YSRCP rule and urged opposition leaders to avoid petty politics. The MLA also refuted claims about urea and farmers' issues, highlighting that the government had swiftly purchased grain and disbursed payments. He contrasted this with allegations of delayed charity fund deposits during previous administrations.