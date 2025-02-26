Live
World’s First Robot Unboxing - Phone (3a) Series Design Reveal
Nothing, the London-based technology company, today officially unveiled the full design of its soon to launch Phone (3a) Series. In a world first,...
Nothing, the London-based technology company, today officially unveiled the full design of its soon to launch Phone (3a) Series.
In a world first, Nothing’s smartphone was unboxed in an unusual way - with a helping hand from NEO Gamma, a humanoid robot engineered by Norwegian firm 1x. Download the full video assets HERE.
Elsewhere, Design Director Adam Bates sat down with Nothing’s YouTube team to deep dive into the design process/inspirations plus the rationale of the periscope camera layout on the Phone (3a) Series. Watch the full video HERE.
The full specifications of the Phone (3a) Series will be revealed on 4 March at 3:30 PM IST. The launch video will be hosted on Nothing’s YouTube channel and nothing.tech.
Speak soon!
