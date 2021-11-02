Yeh Diwali Seed Wali: Light a diya, grow a plant, save planet

UNDER a special campaign titled 'Yeh Diwali Seed Wali,'East-West Seed India has conceptualised a plantable seed diya on the occasion of Diwali this month. These eco-friendly diyas have been designed with seeds of Butternut (Cucurbita moschata), and Bengal Yellow, Marigold - both are much-loved crop varieties from East-West Seed India. Butternut has a sweet, nutty taste similar to a pumpkin and a tan-yellow skin with orange fleshy pulp. It offers a good source of fiber, vitamin C and A, magnesium, and potassium.

"One of the biggest issues the world is addressing today is conserving the environment. Working towards a greener planet is one of the ways to achieve that. Everyone can contribute their bits to take forward this cause. We at East-West Seed also keep looking at opportunities to create awareness about going green. And therefore, this time, our team came up with this concept of Seed Diyas with the campaign of 'Yeh Diwali Seed Wali.' The thought behind these seed diyas is to kindle the interest in kitchen gardening to people of all ages.

Sanjay Gahilot, Director, Marketing of East-West Seed India, says, "Diya for Diwali represents many auspicious things such as light, knowledge, purity, and new beginnings. Our biodegradable seed diya can be in your garden or in a pot, which can grow in plants. Keeping with the concept, the packaging materials used in seed diyas are also eco-friendly. Our associate who helped make this concept a reality is a startup that trains rural women in making these diyas. We have distributed these as gifts to all our partners."